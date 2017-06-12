Young Eagles experience flying, day with dad

EAA pilot David Aronson and Young Eagles student Roger Flores-Chacon prepare for the upcoming departure Saturday morning at the Nut Tree Airport in Vacaville. Michael Morris - The Reporter Whether a first-timer flyer such as Matthew and Katrina Husby or a seasoned co-pilot like Roger Flores-Chacon, the sense of pride and responsibility while flying an airplane is as immeasurable as the far-reaching horizon they can oversee.

