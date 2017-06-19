Weather agency extends high-heat warning across eastern Solano
High temperatures across the region will continue into the weekend, as the National Weather Service extended a high-heat warning for eastern Solano County. An excessive heat warning for the entire county was set to expire at 11 p.m. Friday.
