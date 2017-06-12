Volunteers in Police Service to hold ...

Volunteers in Police Service to hold informational meeting

6 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

The Vacaville Police Department is holding an informational meeting for residents interested in getting involved with the community through the Volunteers In Police Service program. The meeting will highlight various opportunities along with the skills desired in those areas, training that will be provided and the process for those who would like to participate.

