Vacavillea s I-505 interchange project receives STA funding allocation
The Solano Transportation Authority Board has approved $4.6 million of federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality fund for five projects including funds for Vacaville's Interstate 505/Vaca Valley Parkway project. Every four to five years federal cycle funds are available for distribution at the regional level, called One Bay Area Grant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dixon High incompetence
|17 hr
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|May 25
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
|Board of Supervisors celebrates Solano's diversity
|May 25
|Buford
|2
|Men convicted of Vacaville home invasion robber...
|May 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC