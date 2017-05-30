Vacavillea s I-505 interchange projec...

Vacavillea s I-505 interchange project receives STA funding allocation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Reporter

The Solano Transportation Authority Board has approved $4.6 million of federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality fund for five projects including funds for Vacaville's Interstate 505/Vaca Valley Parkway project. Every four to five years federal cycle funds are available for distribution at the regional level, called One Bay Area Grant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dixon High incompetence 17 hr Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
News Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity May 25 Keep Tahoe Blue 2
News Board of Supervisors celebrates Solano's diversity May 25 Buford 2
News Men convicted of Vacaville home invasion robber... May 24 Birds Landing Bob 1
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,747 • Total comments across all topics: 281,481,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC