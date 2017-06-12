Vacaville will add Pride Month procla...

Vacaville will add Pride Month proclamation to next meeting

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

A proclamation to recognize LGBTQ Pride Month will be considered at the Vacaville City Council's June 27 meeting. The vote on a motion made by Councilman Mitch Mashburn Tuesday to add this proclamation to the next meeting agenda was initially stated to be 2-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12) 13 hr Shannon78 482
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) Jun 4 Enter Username 7
Dixon High incompetence Jun 2 Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,769 • Total comments across all topics: 281,769,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC