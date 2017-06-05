Vacaville veterans to host Gold Star family fundraiser
Veterans will host a July 9 dinner to raise money to help Gold Star families to attend an annual remembrance ceremony at the San Francisco Marines Memorial Club. The veterans are putting on the dinner and program at the Vacaville Veterans Memorial Hall at 549 Merchant St. The evening starts at 4 p.m. with no-host cocktails.
