Vacaville teens cook for areaa s homeless
Kimberly K. Fu - The Reporter Boys & Girls Club kids ready a carrot cake and more during dinner meal preparations at O-House. The sharp tang of onions, rich aroma of garlic and sweet essence of carrot cake blended Monday in the kitchen at Vacaville's Opportunity House, where teens from the Vacaville Neighborhood Boys & Girls Club whipped up dinner for residents of the homeless shelter.
