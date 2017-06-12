Vacaville takes up $1.9 million slurr...

Vacaville takes up $1.9 million slurry seal contract

Saturday

The Vacaville City Council will vote Tuesday on a nearly $2 million contract to slurry seal 30 miles of roadway in the city. American Asphalt Repair and Resurfacing of Hayward was the lowest bidder of six with a total bid price of $1.9 million for the 2017 Slurry Seal Project.

