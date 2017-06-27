Vacaville Rockina Blues Festival is this weekend
A native Californian who moved to Nashville in 2009 to further his musical career, Dwight performs more than 200 shows per year worldwide. He has shared the stage with B.B. King, Etta James, Jimmie Vaughan, Taj Mahal, the Doobie Brothers, Los Lobos, Los Lonely Boys and Johnny Winter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Sun
|THEREALTRUTHTELLER
|9
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC