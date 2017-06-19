Vacaville Relay For Life draws big tu...

Vacaville Relay For Life draws big turnout

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Cancer survivors and those who have lost loved ones ran, walked and jogged in the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life at Vaca Pena Middle School in Vacaville throughout Saturday. With Katelyn Bowen, Kevin Bowen, Dani Horne and Holly Sharp accounting for four of the 1,000 people and 60-plus teams in attendance for the Disney-themed fundraiser geared toward the celebration of life, over $150,000 was raised just a few hours into the 24-hour program, according to American Cancer Society Senior Manager of Community Development Denny Cone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12) Jun 14 Shannon78 482
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) Jun 4 Enter Username 7
Dixon High incompetence Jun 2 Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,517 • Total comments across all topics: 282,012,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC