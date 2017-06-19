Vacaville Relay For Life draws big turnout
Cancer survivors and those who have lost loved ones ran, walked and jogged in the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life at Vaca Pena Middle School in Vacaville throughout Saturday. With Katelyn Bowen, Kevin Bowen, Dani Horne and Holly Sharp accounting for four of the 1,000 people and 60-plus teams in attendance for the Disney-themed fundraiser geared toward the celebration of life, over $150,000 was raised just a few hours into the 24-hour program, according to American Cancer Society Senior Manager of Community Development Denny Cone.
