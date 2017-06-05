Vacaville races for Global Running Day
Canyon Barber, 9, and his father Roy run along a trail Wednesday in Centennial Park during “The Big Run.” Jessica Rogness - The Reporter Local runners competed in “The Big Run,” a 5K race hosted by Fleet Feet Vacaville in Centennial Park for Global Running Day, a day celebrated annually the first Wednesday in June. Clouds and wind started to roll in, but the cooler weather was welcomed by Carol Gilpin, Fleet Feet Vacaville store owner and race director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|May 25
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC