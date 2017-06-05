Vacaville races for Global Running Day

Canyon Barber, 9, and his father Roy run along a trail Wednesday in Centennial Park during “The Big Run.” Jessica Rogness - The Reporter Local runners competed in “The Big Run,” a 5K race hosted by Fleet Feet Vacaville in Centennial Park for Global Running Day, a day celebrated annually the first Wednesday in June. Clouds and wind started to roll in, but the cooler weather was welcomed by Carol Gilpin, Fleet Feet Vacaville store owner and race director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.