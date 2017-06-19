Vacaville police complete Torch Run h...

Vacaville police complete Torch Run hand off

Thursday

Lead by Special Olympians Jared Murray and Erick Silva , members of the Vacaville Police Department finish their leg of the 2017 Special Olympics Torch Run. Law enforcement officers from throughout Solano County carried the torch from Benicia to Dixon and the cities in between to kick off the opening ceremonies of the 2017 Special Olympics Friday in Davis.

