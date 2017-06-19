Vacaville police complete Torch Run hand off
Lead by Special Olympians Jared Murray and Erick Silva , members of the Vacaville Police Department finish their leg of the 2017 Special Olympics Torch Run. Law enforcement officers from throughout Solano County carried the torch from Benicia to Dixon and the cities in between to kick off the opening ceremonies of the 2017 Special Olympics Friday in Davis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC