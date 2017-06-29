Vacaville Planned Parenthood, Two Other Northern California Locations to Close
The Vacaville Planned Parenthood, along with clinics in Pittsburg and Richmond, will be vacant after Friday. The beginning of the fiscal year marks an end to Planned Parenthood's hopes that their operations can continue with their current financial deficit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Village green
|11 hr
|Wondering
|1
|Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
|14 hr
|unicorn cluster
|5
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|23 hr
|Orange Juice
|4
|Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po...
|23 hr
|Orange Juice
|1
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Jun 25
|THEREALTRUTHTELLER
|9
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC