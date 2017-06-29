Vacaville Planned Parenthood, Two Oth...

Vacaville Planned Parenthood, Two Other Northern California Locations to Close

The Vacaville Planned Parenthood, along with clinics in Pittsburg and Richmond, will be vacant after Friday. The beginning of the fiscal year marks an end to Planned Parenthood's hopes that their operations can continue with their current financial deficit.

