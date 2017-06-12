Vacaville native, Vergara, poised for upcoming bout

As beads of sweat emanated from his pours with his eyes deadlocked on the 110-pound water bag, Ivan Vergara personified a level of focus that had been a driving focus amid his young boxing career. Before he ever entered the Georgie Duke Sports Center as a 7-year-old, Ivan Vergera stepped away from the television after watching a Rocky marathon and asked his mother Anita if he could fight someone.

