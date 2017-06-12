Vacaville man fighting previous DUIs ...

Vacaville man fighting previous DUIs picks up a 7th

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Republic

A Vacaville man with six previous drunken driving cases who has been fighting for more than a year - with the help of well-paid lawyers - seeking probation instead of being sent to prison, picked up his seventh drunken driving arrest over the weekend in Vacaville. Michael F. Wynters, 47, at one time faced six different felony charges for drinking and driving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) Jun 4 Enter Username 7
Dixon High incompetence Jun 2 Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
News Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity May 25 Keep Tahoe Blue 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,361 • Total comments across all topics: 281,736,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC