Vacaville man facing domestic violence-related charges appears in court ahead of upcoming trial

A former suspect in a 2014 armed robbery, who now faces a slew of unrelated charges, made a brief appearance Tuesday in Solano County Superior Court ahead of his upcoming trial. Armoni M. Wiley, 24, of Vacaville, is accused of obstructing a police officer, corporal injury on a spouse, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon with possible great bodily injury and false imprisonment.

