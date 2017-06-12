Vacaville man accused of uploading child pornography back in court
A Vacaville man facing child pornography possession charges was back in court Tuesday, where his readiness conference was continued to a further date. Tevis R. Gunter, 26, was arrested in November 2016 after authorities were notified by an internet service provider, that Gunter was uploading child pornography files to his iCloud account, according to police.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|May 25
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
