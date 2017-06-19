Vacaville man accused of molesting family member back in court
A Vacaville man accused of molesting a juvenile family member over a span of several years made a brief appearance Wednesday in Solano County Superior Court. In May, Jose Salinas-Martinez, 40, pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include five counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and oral copulation with a child under 10. He was arrested on March 16 in Suisun City, after the victim, told her mother about the alleged sexual abuse.
