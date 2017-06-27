Vacaville library invites teens to make ink stamps
A Teen DIY series of programs, geared specifically for teens to use their creative skills to make unique projects, continues in July at local library. "The Teen DIY program is a great way for tweens and teens to try out various do-it-yourself projects to make something useful out of things that can easily be found around the house or in a store," said Andrea Klecki, the teen librarian at the Vacaville Public Library-Cultural Center, in a prepared statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|3 hr
|Orange Juice
|4
|Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more po...
|3 hr
|Orange Juice
|1
|Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
|11 hr
|Cleavis
|3
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Jun 25
|THEREALTRUTHTELLER
|9
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC