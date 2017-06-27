Vacaville library invites teens to ma...

Vacaville library invites teens to make ink stamps

13 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Republic

A Teen DIY series of programs, geared specifically for teens to use their creative skills to make unique projects, continues in July at local library. "The Teen DIY program is a great way for tweens and teens to try out various do-it-yourself projects to make something useful out of things that can easily be found around the house or in a store," said Andrea Klecki, the teen librarian at the Vacaville Public Library-Cultural Center, in a prepared statement.

