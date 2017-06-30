Vacaville Jets, Pink Lemonade to host 2nd Annual Golf Tourney

The Vacaville Jets Youth Hockey team and local non-profit Pink Lemonade have once again partnered up for the Second Annual Golf Tournament August 12 at Chardonnay Golf Club in American Canyon. Proceeds from the four-player scramble fundraiser - which is scheduled to tee off at 1 p.m. - will benefit both organizations as participants enjoy a round on the Chardonnay Golf Club links for the second year in a row.

