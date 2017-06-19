Vacaville firefighters bless O-House with meat
Vacaville Fire Department firefighters Matt Moreno and Jimmy Means deliver several thousand dollars worth of meat and poultry to the Opportunity House. Members of the Vacaville Firefighters union purchased several hogs during the 4-H livestock auction at last month's Dixon May Fair and then had the meat processed and packaged and then donated it all to residents of the homeless shelter.
