Vacaville Fire Department makes history with first station fully staffed by Vacaville natives
For the first time ever, the entire crew at one of the fire stations in the city were all born and raised in Vacaville and include Tad Samolis, Darius Zarrabi, Matt Moreno, Ryan Purnell and Jeremy Sirois. The “B” shift crew have been at Station 71 since the first of the year.
