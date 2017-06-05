Vacaville Fire Department makes histo...

Vacaville Fire Department makes history with first station fully staffed by Vacaville natives

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Reporter

For the first time ever, the entire crew at one of the fire stations in the city were all born and raised in Vacaville and include Tad Samolis, Darius Zarrabi, Matt Moreno, Ryan Purnell and Jeremy Sirois. The “B” shift crew have been at Station 71 since the first of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... 14 hr Hooter 1
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) Sun Enter Username 7
Dixon High incompetence Jun 2 Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
News Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity May 25 Keep Tahoe Blue 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC