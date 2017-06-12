Vacaville eyes City Hall carpets, fire station dorms, reservoir work
New carpets at City Hall, gender privacy improvements in bathrooms and dorms at Fire Station No. 71 on Orchard Avenue and rehabilitation of Buck and Butcher reservoirs are among projects in a draft budget the City Council takes up Tuesday.
