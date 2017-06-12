Vacaville drafts letter opposing Trumpa s cuts to housing programs
Vacaville has drafted a letter of opposition to President Donald Trump's budget proposal that eliminates or cuts funding for housing and community development programs that the city uses. The Vacaville City Council will vote Tuesday as to whether Mayor Len Augustine should sign the letter addressed to Congressman John Garamendi, D-Solano.
