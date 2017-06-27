Vacaville council to consider exclusive pact prepared for The Branch
An exclusive negotiating rights agreement for sale and development of city-owned property that is planned as the home of The Branch - a $1.2 million project with 10 businesses - goes before the City Council at its meeting Tuesday. Developers have described the urban barn with frosted glass panels as a place to showcase the concept of "living and loving locally."
