Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
There are 3 comments on the The Daily Republic story from 13 hrs ago, titled Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations. In it, The Daily Republic reports that:
Proclamations declaring June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender month were tabled Tuesday by City Council members who said they want the staff to prepare a policy about Vacaville proclamations. Councilman Curtis Hunt, who moved to table the matter and have staff prepare a proclamation policy, said it's unfair to see tabling the decision as somehow anti-gay.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
|
Since: Aug 10
7,708
|
#1 7 hrs ago
Good, score this one as a win for normal people.
|
#2 7 hrs ago
The upcounty folks not Vallejo Benicia are the majority population of Solano County, and made sure Prop 8 passed. They are conservative and church-oriented, and are aligned with Sacramento region mindset. No surprise there.
|
#3 6 hrs ago
Amen to that!!!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|7 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Jun 25
|THEREALTRUTHTELLER
|9
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC