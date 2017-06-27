Vacaville council tables pride month ...

Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations

There are 3 comments on the The Daily Republic story from 13 hrs ago, titled Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations. In it, The Daily Republic reports that:

Proclamations declaring June as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender month were tabled Tuesday by City Council members who said they want the staff to prepare a policy about Vacaville proclamations. Councilman Curtis Hunt, who moved to table the matter and have staff prepare a proclamation policy, said it's unfair to see tabling the decision as somehow anti-gay.

Birds Landing Bob

Since: Aug 10

7,708

Manteca, CA

#1 7 hrs ago
Good, score this one as a win for normal people.

Anonymous

Pittsburg, CA

#2 7 hrs ago
The upcounty folks not Vallejo Benicia are the majority population of Solano County, and made sure Prop 8 passed. They are conservative and church-oriented, and are aligned with Sacramento region mindset. No surprise there.
Cleavis

Mountain View, CA

#3 6 hrs ago
Birds Landing Bob wrote:
Good, score this one as a win for normal people.
Amen to that!!!

