Vacaville cops arrest 4 who they say ...

Vacaville cops arrest 4 who they say assaulted man, stole his

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

After a chase winding through multiple towns, police apprehended four men who assaulted a man and stole his pants early Friday morning in Vacaville, officials said. Officers pulled up to the 1500 block of Alamo Drive in Vacaville in response to an alarm call when the robbery victim emerged from an apartment complex across the street, his face covered in blood, and told police he had just been robbed of his cell phone, cash, watch and pants, according to the Vacaville Police Department .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12) Jun 14 Shannon78 482
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) Jun 4 Enter Username 7
Dixon High incompetence Jun 2 Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Solano County was issued at June 19 at 2:41PM PDT

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,805 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC