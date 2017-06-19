Vacaville cops arrest 4 who they say assaulted man, stole his

After a chase winding through multiple towns, police apprehended four men who assaulted a man and stole his pants early Friday morning in Vacaville, officials said. Officers pulled up to the 1500 block of Alamo Drive in Vacaville in response to an alarm call when the robbery victim emerged from an apartment complex across the street, his face covered in blood, and told police he had just been robbed of his cell phone, cash, watch and pants, according to the Vacaville Police Department .

