Vacaville cops arrest 4 who they say assaulted man, stole his
After a chase winding through multiple towns, police apprehended four men who assaulted a man and stole his pants early Friday morning in Vacaville, officials said. Officers pulled up to the 1500 block of Alamo Drive in Vacaville in response to an alarm call when the robbery victim emerged from an apartment complex across the street, his face covered in blood, and told police he had just been robbed of his cell phone, cash, watch and pants, according to the Vacaville Police Department .
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
