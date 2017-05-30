Vacaville Boy Scout Recycling Center open Saturday
The Vacaville Boy Scout Recycling Center is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday to accept donations at its collection site in the Vacaville Corporation Yard, 1001 Allison Drive, near the Ulatis Community Center. Scouts are accepting donations of aluminum cans, aluminum food containers, steel cans, newspapers, corrugated cardboard, glass bottles, No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|May 25
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
|Board of Supervisors celebrates Solano's diversity
|May 25
|Buford
|2
|Men convicted of Vacaville home invasion robber...
|May 24
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Students monitor health of Solano waterways
|May 23
|hockey stick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC