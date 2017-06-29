Vacaville Art Gallery annex hosts open studio
Adults and teens 15 years and older are invited to share ideas, gather inspiration, experiment with materials and create at an informal and self-guided pace. Participants with all levels of experience work independently on their own projects in a group environment that encourages creativity and inspiration.
