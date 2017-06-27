There are on the The Reporter story from 15 hrs ago, titled Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more police officers. In it, The Reporter reports that:

The Vacaville City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve the city's 2017-2018 operating budget, including an additional 11 police staff and a pre-hiring program to fill vacancies in the police department. The council will re-evaluate the additional staff - seven patrol officers and four detectives - at the mid-year budget review in January.

