There are 1 comment on the The Reporter story from 15 hrs ago, titled Vacaville approves budget, including 11 more police officers.

The Vacaville City Council voted 4-1 Tuesday to approve the city's 2017-2018 operating budget, including an additional 11 police staff and a pre-hiring program to fill vacancies in the police department. The council will re-evaluate the additional staff - seven patrol officers and four detectives - at the mid-year budget review in January.

Orange Juice

Vacaville, CA

#1 14 hrs ago
11 more cops. Not sure if that's good or bad. This is Vacaville we're talking about.
