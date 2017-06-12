Vaca High Class of 1977 to celebrate 40-year reunion
The Vacaville High School Class of 1977 is celebrating their 40th reunion at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 Rancho Solano Country Club in Fairfield. There will be a buffet dinner, no host bar, and live entertainment by the TuffTones.
