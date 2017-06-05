UC Davis Architecture Design students...

UC Davis Architecture Design students present capstone projects with Vacaville focus

With Vacaville set as the canvas and architectural design as the subject, 15 senior Architecture Design students at the University of California, Davis featured their unique collection of Landscape Architecture and Environmental Design capstone projects. Inside the Vacaville Opera House the students introduced detailed and thought provoking ideas that included a drought-tolerant demonstration garden on the grounds at City Hall, a waterfront and public art addition to the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre, and a revitalization of land use along interstates 505 and 80, the visiting students shed a newfound light on the area as members of the community sat in on the presentations and shared a dialogue with the UC Davis students.

