Trio sentenced for baseball bat beating following Vacaville party

Three men who pleaded no contest last month to charges stemming from a December 2016 beating that left a 23-year-old Vacaville man visually impaired were sentenced in Solano County Superior Court Thursday. Jameson Grey-Ledesma, 21, of Fairfield, received the harshest sentence - an aggregate term of nine years for one felony count of mayhem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.