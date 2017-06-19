Trial begins for brutal gang-related stabbing at Vacaville warehouse

A trial began Thursday in Solano County Superior Court in the case of a Vacaville man accused of nearly stabbing to death a co-worker in 2014 over gang affiliations. Daniel M. Carranza, 21, faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury for the brutal Nov. 26 incident, which left Ivan Fraire scarred, with permanent nerve damage in his right hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.