Trial begins for brutal gang-related stabbing at Vacaville warehouse
A trial began Thursday in Solano County Superior Court in the case of a Vacaville man accused of nearly stabbing to death a co-worker in 2014 over gang affiliations. Daniel M. Carranza, 21, faces charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury for the brutal Nov. 26 incident, which left Ivan Fraire scarred, with permanent nerve damage in his right hand.
