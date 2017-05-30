Travis Education Center sees a family...

Travis Education Center sees a familya graduate

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Travis Education Center graduates Michael Braylock and Jakob Burr look at their diplomas during commencement ceremonies Friday at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre. Joel Rosenbaum - The Reporter At turns humorous and inspiring, Friday's graduation of 46 Travis Education Center seniors tipped a cap to a new page in the students' lives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) 1 hr Curious in Sac 6
Dixon High incompetence Fri Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
News Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity May 25 Keep Tahoe Blue 2
News Board of Supervisors celebrates Solano's diversity May 25 Buford 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,230 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC