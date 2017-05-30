Travis Education Center sees a familya graduate
Travis Education Center graduates Michael Braylock and Jakob Burr look at their diplomas during commencement ceremonies Friday at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre. Joel Rosenbaum - The Reporter At turns humorous and inspiring, Friday's graduation of 46 Travis Education Center seniors tipped a cap to a new page in the students' lives.
