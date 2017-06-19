Tickets go on sale July 1 for upcoming a Childrena s Partya
The always popular Vacaville Museum Guild's Annual Children's Party is Thursday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Museum courtyard, 213 Buck Ave. There will be crafts and games, face painting by the Rainbow Girls, bubble making, a science booth, a 4-H Petting Zoo, Mother Goose, Ahh…Sweet Alpacas!, Oops C. Daisy the Clown, plus other characters to entertain the children. Police, CHP, and Firefighters, along with their vehicles, will also be present, if not needed elsewhere.
