Suspects named in Vacaville stabbing
Two Vacaville men, previously thought to be victims, have been named as suspects in a triple stabbing Tuesday within city limits. Jose Delatorre III, 28, and Omar Antonio Esparza-Angeles, 23, both were booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury and one count each of robbery and conspiracy.
