Suspects in Vacaville homicide make brief court appearance

Two co-defendants facing charges of murder in the death of a Vacaville man last week made brief appearances in Solano County Superior Court Monday. Steven E. Smithson, 20, and Jose Biviescas, 25, were arrested June 1 and booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of the murder of 39-year-old James Sullivan.

