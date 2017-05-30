Suspects arrested in killing of Vacaville man
Steven Emilio Smithson, 20, and Jose Biviescas, 25, both of Vacaville, were booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of the murder of James Sullivan, 39. Shortly before 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of shots being fired in the 1900 block of Wildwood Lane and a man down in the area. “My friend lost her husband last night and a precious little girl lost her daddy.
