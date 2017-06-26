Suisun will host annual fireworks show

Fireworks stands staffed by local community groups will be located at Highway 12 at Marina Boulevard, next to the Black Bear Diner at 111 Sunset Ave. and by the Walmart at 350 Walters Road. These fireworks are the only ones allowed in Suisun City and can only be used between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. between Wednesday and July 5. They are illegal in Fairfield, Vacaville and rural Solano County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.