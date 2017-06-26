Suisun will host annual fireworks show
Fireworks stands staffed by local community groups will be located at Highway 12 at Marina Boulevard, next to the Black Bear Diner at 111 Sunset Ave. and by the Walmart at 350 Walters Road. These fireworks are the only ones allowed in Suisun City and can only be used between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. between Wednesday and July 5. They are illegal in Fairfield, Vacaville and rural Solano County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Sun
|THEREALTRUTHTELLER
|9
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC