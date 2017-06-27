Suisun police arrest 5 after failed h...

Suisun police arrest 5 after failed home burglary

13 hrs ago

Three adults and two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of burglary Tuesday after a resident arrived home to find them in his house on Grey Hawk Lane. The homeowner initially confronted four of them at about 9:45 a.m. and they fled the house in a car, the description of which the homeowner quickly passed on to police.

