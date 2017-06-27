Suisun police arrest 5 after failed home burglary
Three adults and two juveniles were arrested on suspicion of burglary Tuesday after a resident arrived home to find them in his house on Grey Hawk Lane. The homeowner initially confronted four of them at about 9:45 a.m. and they fled the house in a car, the description of which the homeowner quickly passed on to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vacaville council tables pride month proclamations
|3 hr
|Cleavis
|3
|McDonald's OK along Alamo Drive in Vacaville
|4 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|2
|Revenge of JOHN The Baptist TOM HUGHS and OBAMA... (Jan '16)
|Jun 25
|THEREALTRUTHTELLER
|9
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vacaville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC