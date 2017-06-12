Street corner sign shares love

Street corner sign shares love

4 hrs ago

Visiting from Sacramento, Rob Smith walks along the corner of Mason and Depot streets in Vacaville professing his Christian faith and hoisting a sign as drivers pass by that read, “Repent, Jesus Love.” Smith shared that he's traveled as far as New York and Los Angeles to spread the Word wherever God leads him. “What I'm doing is about love and making peace,” Smith said.

