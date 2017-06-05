Special day, big a walk,a finally

Special day, big a walk,a finally

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Reporter

Vacaville High's Selena Manning is reflected in the sunglasses of friend Rosalina Hinton as they wait to march into Tom Zunino Stadium to begin graduation ceremonies Saturday morning at the West Monte Vista Avenue campus. Vacaville High senior class president Molly Hendrickson recalled walking onto the West Monte Vista Avenue campus four years ago as a freshman, a memory that served to make a point about what she would do differently given her cumulative experience since then - and just minutes before picking up her diploma Saturday morning during the graduation ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) Jun 4 Enter Username 7
Dixon High incompetence Jun 2 Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
News Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity May 25 Keep Tahoe Blue 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,665,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC