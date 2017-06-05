Special day, big a walk,a finally
Vacaville High's Selena Manning is reflected in the sunglasses of friend Rosalina Hinton as they wait to march into Tom Zunino Stadium to begin graduation ceremonies Saturday morning at the West Monte Vista Avenue campus. Vacaville High senior class president Molly Hendrickson recalled walking onto the West Monte Vista Avenue campus four years ago as a freshman, a memory that served to make a point about what she would do differently given her cumulative experience since then - and just minutes before picking up her diploma Saturday morning during the graduation ceremony.
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
|Climate change taking toll on Lake Tahoe's clarity
|May 25
|Keep Tahoe Blue
|2
