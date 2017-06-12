Soroptimist International of the Amer...

Soroptimist International of the Americas charters new club in Vacaville

Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global women's organization, recently chartered a new club in Vacaville, SI/Vacaville Twilight. The organization's mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

