Soroptimist International of the Americas charters new club in Vacaville
Soroptimist International of the Americas, a global women's organization, recently chartered a new club in Vacaville, SI/Vacaville Twilight. The organization's mission is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
