Solano jobless rate reaches 16-year low
The Solano County unemployment rate dipped to 4.3 percent in May, the lowest recording since April of 2001 when it was 4.2 percent, state Employment Development Department records state. The monthly EDD report shows there were 139,600 local jobs in Solano County, with a total of 196,700 residents working.
Vacaville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12)
|Jun 14
|Shannon78
|482
|Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal...
|Jun 6
|Hooter
|1
|Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09)
|Jun 4
|Enter Username
|7
|Dixon High incompetence
|Jun 2
|Richie
|1
|Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they
|May 31
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Fiesta Days
|May 29
|Daniel F
|2
|Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes
|May 26
|oh king
|2
