Solano County Supervisors continue discussions on managing groundwater
As part of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act , the agencies throughout the state are created to manage the groundwater in basins and subbasins for the next 20-25 years. Tuesday, the Solano County Board of Supervisors will receive an update and continue its discussion on forming a GSA within the Solano Subbasin.
