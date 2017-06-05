Solano County Supervisors continue di...

Solano County Supervisors continue discussions on managing groundwater

As part of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act , the agencies throughout the state are created to manage the groundwater in basins and subbasins for the next 20-25 years. Tuesday, the Solano County Board of Supervisors will receive an update and continue its discussion on forming a GSA within the Solano Subbasin.

