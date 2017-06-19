Solano County Genealogy Society honors longtime volunteer
For decades of work archiving and assisting families with their personal histories, the Solano County Genealogy Society honored their “matriarch of the library” Monday. Mayor Len Augustine declared June 19 Ruth Setterquist Day at a gathering held for her at the genealogy society's library upstairs at Old Town Hall.
