Small Town High School Wins $50,000 Prize from Vans
An arts class from this small town's high school, Parker City High , beat 3,000 other contenders from across United States to be named as the grand prize winner of the 8th Annual Vans Custom Culture art competition sponsored by the Vans footwear and apparel brand. Kids from Parker and their arts instructor Dave Fuller were awarded a whopping $50,000 for the school's arts education program on June 7 at the H.D. Buttercup Loft in downtown Los Angeles' Arts District.
