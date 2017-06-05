Sixth grade pool party celebrates schoola s out

Vacaville sixth grade graduates of 2017 are invited to attend the “School's Out, Cool Out” pool party from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Walter Graham Aquatic Center, 1100 Alamo Drive. This end of the school year event will include a DJ and dancing, a dip in the pool and an opportunity to hang out with friends in a safe and supervised setting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.