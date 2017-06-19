Sentencing for Vacaville 'financial g...

Sentencing for Vacaville 'financial guru'-turned-felon again sees delay

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Republic

A former Vacaville venture capitalist and self-proclaimed financial guru, now a convicted felon who faces up to seven years in prison after being caught in his con game, had his sentencing delayed again Monday. Witnesses recounted during Lamphere's jury trial nearly a year ago how he had duped a retiring United Airlines pilot into giving him nearly his entire retirement nest egg - more than $300,000 - for a fraudulent Oroville land development deal, promising the pilot a 16.5 percent annual investment return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vacaville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fairfield homicide victim identified (Jan '12) Jun 14 Shannon78 482
News Trial date set for Vallejo man accused of fatal... Jun 6 Hooter 1
Gangs in Dixon ? (Dec '09) Jun 4 Enter Username 7
Dixon High incompetence Jun 2 Richie 1
News Sugar in jelly beans? How dare they May 31 Birds Landing Bob 1
Fiesta Days May 29 Daniel F 2
News Fairfield letting Vallejo bogart marijuana taxes May 26 oh king 2
See all Vacaville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vacaville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Solano County was issued at June 20 at 9:02AM PDT

Vacaville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vacaville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Vacaville, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,562 • Total comments across all topics: 281,903,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC