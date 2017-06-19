Sentencing for Vacaville 'financial guru'-turned-felon again sees delay
A former Vacaville venture capitalist and self-proclaimed financial guru, now a convicted felon who faces up to seven years in prison after being caught in his con game, had his sentencing delayed again Monday. Witnesses recounted during Lamphere's jury trial nearly a year ago how he had duped a retiring United Airlines pilot into giving him nearly his entire retirement nest egg - more than $300,000 - for a fraudulent Oroville land development deal, promising the pilot a 16.5 percent annual investment return.
